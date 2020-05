View this post on Instagram

I love that so many of you are interested in the audition process, so here’s a special one. It was very early in our search, before we even had a screenplay. This is a scene specifically written for the Mulan auditions by writers Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa. I love how the words pretty much articulate the auditioning process ‘I just need one person to believe in me and that person is you’. We believed so strongly in Xana that we offered her the role of Mulan’s sister Xiu. You are going to LOVE her in this movie, I promise 🌸#Mulan #disney #yifei_cc #warrior #loyalbravetrue