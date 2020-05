View this post on Instagram

By popular demand… Iron Man Mk40 "Shotgun." Lean, lightly armored and streamlined, this suit was designed for extreme speed. I worked it out so arms and legs would lock together to the torso to form a rigid fuselage, but sadly that functionality was never featured in the movie. It made for one of my favorite Hot Toys, though!!