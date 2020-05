John Murphy. I was a huge fan of his from his work on 28 Days Later, Sunshine, & so many other films, & we’re creating something truly special with the score for #TheSuicideSquad. As a side benefit, he’s got a hilarious Beatle accent that keeps me amused. https://t.co/qVmks0r5Pq

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020