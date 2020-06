View this post on Instagram

I finally got this bad boy for my collection- Iron Man Mark 16! And in the color scheme I originally designed him in for Iron Man 3. They changed his colors to red & gold for the film I’m assuming b/c the finale took place during night. I got this King Arts 1/9 scale figure custom painted by the extraordinary @jsgfxjamie Thanks Jamie! #ironman #customfigure #custompaint #stealth #kingarts