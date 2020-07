View this post on Instagram

A little throw back to the Avengers: Infinity War Scotland sequence previz: the fight thru the pillars: Wanda vs Proxima! One of my favorite fights with an awesome team!! Fighting against @taijtsu1987 Thank you, @thesamhargrave @moganderton, @jyou10, Danny H, @mhugghins24, and the entire rigging team for keeping us all safe! So proud of Lizzy for training hard with the team and making this scene so amazing on the big screen in the final edit! She rocked it! What an inspiration. Special thank you to Kyle and Anis for all the guidance, patience and being amazing fight partners as Proxima & Corvus. I will always be grateful to you. ❤️🐱 Love you all! . . . . #avengersinfinitywar #Avengers #Marvel #Wanda #wandamaximoff #elizabetholsen #proximamidnight #corvusglaive #stuntwoman #stuntdouble #stunts #stuntteam #stuntwork #stuntfighting #standupforstunts #stuntcrew #stuntperformers #stuntperformance #oscarsaddstunts #oscarsforstunts #stuntwomen #stuntmen