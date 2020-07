View this post on Instagram

This was a nice surprising call to get this morning. JUMANJI’s still going strong. First of all, THANK YOU. Secondly, I’m always grateful to see our JUMANJI having that unique, fun magic and mana for families around the 🌍 to enjoy. Our entire team will work even harder to make the next JUMANJI the best one yet. #showmeyoursmolder 😉💪🏾