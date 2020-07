The “Guarantee” was my idea, not Pixar’s. It had zero to do with CARS or HAPPY FEET. It was a response to a trend at the time of making “animated” films with real-time motion capture rather than the frame by frame technique that I love & was proud that we had used on RATATOUILLE. https://t.co/4fD0k3yozr

— Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) July 14, 2020