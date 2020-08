View this post on Instagram

Oner, fight, & wire concepts. All shot and edited by Walter Garcia 🙌Working on a reel edit and forgot how much we did in this first week or two. Shoutout to some of my favorites @isaac407 and @colinfollenweider for having the best timing and reactions. They are so talented, and made my job easy. And of course @bagorigs Joey Dickey at @2to1_rigging_inc killing it with the rigging! If you look closely you’ll see one of our coordinators @stuntsurfer jumping in to help. We had fun. Thanks @jeffhabb and Jim Churchman for the opportunity. Miss you all! – – – #captainmarvel #stuntdouble #enso #2to1rigging #brielarson #marvel #bts #marvelstudios