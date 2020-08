Dear Marvel…Chadwick Boseman as The Black Panther should be honored in the next movie and you should not recast the character. Let King T'Challa rest in peace and allow Shuri to take the mantle of The Black Panther. Chadwick deserves that honor for what he did for the MCU as a pic.twitter.com/Up3pj8BilR

— LoveR boy Nivoj (@Nivoj03) August 29, 2020