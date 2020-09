⚠️ TDATT SPOILERS ⚠️

–

–

–

–

–

–

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW BIG BRAIN ARVIN IS FOR MANIPULATING THE EVENTS HE SAW PRESTON PARTICIPATE IN INTO HIS OWN STORY TO GET PRESTON’S GUARD DOWN BEFORE THROWING THE PUNCH THAT MAKES HIM REALIZE ARVIN KNOWS EVERYTHING

— gabby ☁︎︎ saw tdatt x3 (@grandestdatt) September 16, 2020