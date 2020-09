One of a bunch of Ronin designs I did, he was one of the first assignments I worked on for for Marvel visdev in early 2016, and funny enough got to learn all about the snap, the 5 year time jump, and everything else over the phone call brief for Clint https://t.co/2HGLc2PNZZ pic.twitter.com/KZeMx9bDaz

— Wesley Burt (@wesburt) September 16, 2020