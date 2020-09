View this post on Instagram

As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter. Now we must ALL VOTE, so hit the link up top 👆🏾 and I’ll help you get it done. #BidenHarrisJohnsonSummit #ProgressThroughHumanity #VOTE2020 👊🏾