Another very productive work week on set of RED NOTICE 🙏🏾 * Some very cool Hollywood intel for all you cinephiles out there 🎥 I'm gonna sound like a big technology nerd but the hell with it, here we go🤓 The small @panavisionofficial camera on the right in this picture thats on a slider, on top of a wooden apple box is using one of the most prolific Hollywood lenses of all time. It's an ultra Panatar anamorphic lens. The same glass that shot BEN HUR (1959) and LAWRENCE OF ARABIA (1962). 60+ year old glass with beautiful quirks and distortions and a unique bokeh. Old school shit — they literally don't (and can't!) make them like this anymore. We've coupled these lenses with the most cutting edge digital technology in the world — Red's 8k Monstro — to achieve a look that's both old school Hollywood & new school slick. No one's photographed a film with this combo before — until RED NOTICE. A special shout to our brilliant/hungry cinematographer @markusforderer for his unique and groundbreaking vision. We're making a great one. The world's most wanted art thief. An FBI profiler. And the greatest conman the world has ever seen.