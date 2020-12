When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it! It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state.

See me join the Elf cast live Sunday 12/13 @ 4pm ET: https://t.co/UaG2tjwVcU

— Egg Helms (@edhelms) December 10, 2020