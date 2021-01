That’s it. #GvK new trailer becomes the biggest debut ever for WB, after reaching 15.8M views in 24h on WB’s YouTube Channel, and 9.8M on #Legendary, #WarnerBrosUK, #GodzillavsKong and #HBOmax Twitter accounts. 25.6M across all platforms, beating #TheBatman’s 22M & #Dune’s 20.8M pic.twitter.com/I7aMXMTqrp

— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 25, 2021