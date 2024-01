.@scottderrickson Right back at you. I wrote that story in 2004; I was paid $35. Who woulda thought that one day it would be made into such a scary and heartfelt film by one of the best directors to ever fool around in this genre? Thanks, Scott. I owe you more than you know. https://t.co/WYT4zoeLQh

— Joe Hill (@joe_hill) January 26, 2024