L’anno scorso, Sound of Metal ottenne il CAS Award come miglior film live action, e ottenne l’Oscar. Quest’anno Dune ha vinto il CAS Award, dopo aver ottenuto anche l’MPSE Golden Reels Award, ed è ufficialmente il frontrunner per l’Oscar al miglior sonoro.
Encanto ha vinto il premio per il suono nell’animazione, mentre Summer of Soul ha vinto quello per il documentario.
CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY AWARDS: TUTTI I VINCITORI
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
Dune
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
Yellowstone
S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED
Encanto
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
The Beatles: Get Back
Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION
Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
Ted Lasso
S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Mixer: Emily Strong
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglas
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown
Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY FILMMAKER AWARD
Ridley Scott
CAS CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Paul Massey, CAS
I vincitori degli Oscar verranno annunciati durante la cerimonia del 27 marzo che noi seguiremo in diretta qui sul sito e sul nostro canale Twitch. A condurre la cerimonia Amy Schumer, Regina Hall e Wanda Sykes. In preparazione alla serata, vi invitiamo come sempre a compilare i vostri pronostici:
COMPILA I TUOI PRONOSTICI!
- Tutte le nomination agli Oscar 2022
- Dove vedere i film candidati
- I nostri pronostici sulle nomination
Trovate il calendario degli Oscar, tutte le informazioni, gli speciali e le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione.
Fonte: CAS
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.