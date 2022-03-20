Si è svolta ieri sera la 58 esima edizione dei, i premi della, il sindacato degli artisti che si occupano del missaggio del suono a Hollywood e che si affianca ai MPSE Golden Reels Awards, che premiano invece il montaggio del suono. Anche la relativa sezione agli Oscar una volta era divisa in due categorie: montaggio e missaggio, che spesso andavano a braccetto, motivo per cui dall’anno scorso è stata inglobata ora in un’unica categoria “sonoro”.

L’anno scorso, Sound of Metal ottenne il CAS Award come miglior film live action, e ottenne l’Oscar. Quest’anno Dune ha vinto il CAS Award, dopo aver ottenuto anche l’MPSE Golden Reels Award, ed è ufficialmente il frontrunner per l’Oscar al miglior sonoro.

Encanto ha vinto il premio per il suono nell’animazione, mentre Summer of Soul ha vinto quello per il documentario.

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Dune

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Yellowstone

S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED

Encanto

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

The Beatles: Get Back

Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Ted Lasso

S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Mixer: Emily Strong

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglas

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown

Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY FILMMAKER AWARD

Ridley Scott

CAS CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Paul Massey, CAS