Si è svolta ieri sera la 58 esima edizione dei CAS Awards, i premi della Cinema Audio Society, il sindacato degli artisti che si occupano del missaggio del suono a Hollywood e che si affianca ai MPSE Golden Reels Awards, che premiano invece il montaggio del suono. Anche la relativa sezione agli Oscar una volta era divisa in due categorie: montaggio e missaggio, che spesso andavano a braccetto, motivo per cui dall’anno scorso è stata inglobata ora in un’unica categoria “sonoro”.

L’anno scorso, Sound of Metal ottenne il CAS Award come miglior film live action, e ottenne l’Oscar. Quest’anno Dune ha vinto il CAS Award, dopo aver ottenuto anche l’MPSE Golden Reels Award, ed è ufficialmente il frontrunner per l’Oscar al miglior sonoro.

Encanto ha vinto il premio per il suono nell’animazione, mentre Summer of Soul ha vinto quello per il documentario.

CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY AWARDS: TUTTI I VINCITORI

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Dune
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Yellowstone
S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED

Encanto
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

The Beatles: Get Back
Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Ted Lasso
S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Mixer: Emily Strong
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglas

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown
Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY FILMMAKER AWARD

Ridley Scott

CAS CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Paul Massey, CAS

I vincitori degli Oscar verranno annunciati durante la cerimonia del 27 marzo che noi seguiremo in diretta qui sul sito e sul nostro canale Twitch. A condurre la cerimonia Amy Schumer, Regina Hall e Wanda Sykes. In preparazione alla serata, vi invitiamo come sempre a compilare i vostri pronostici:

Fonte: CAS