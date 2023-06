I just confirmed this: the version of "The French Connection" that I PURCHASED through iTunes has been choppily and obviously edited—by Disney—to censor the language of the original version.

Apple has no legal recourse to stop this, it's all Disney's fault, but I am PEEVED. https://t.co/AehKxvCUi6

— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) June 7, 2023