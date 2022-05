#DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness rules. It’s inventive, truly weird, and absolutely a joyride to watch. I didn’t realize how much the MCU needed something like this.

I will have so many more thoughts over at @ComicBook very, very soon. pic.twitter.com/neRFGfhlMG

— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) May 3, 2022