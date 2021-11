Uhhhh ok this feels super weird. Pretty sure my theme park double shouldn’t be more handsome than me. #Eternals is in theaters RIGHT NOW. Please go see it before they replace me with this guy in the movie. https://t.co/lTSMptTABj https://t.co/ksunkEzFnL

— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 5, 2021