Il cinecomic Marvel Studiossarà disponibile in edizione home video negli Stati Uniti a partire dal 15 febbraio 2022.

Nell’attesa è approdata in rete la lista dei contenuti speciali delle varie edizioni del film.

Ecco la lista degli extra:

Deleted scenes available on the Eternals 4K UHD and Blu-ray release include:

Gravity – Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Jack (Esai Daniel Cross) have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

– Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Jack (Esai Daniel Cross) have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough. Nostalgia – Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon.

– Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon. Movies – Gligamesh (Don Lee) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team.

– Gligamesh (Don Lee) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team. Small Talk – Sprite confronts Dane (Kit Harington) in the museum about his interactions with Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson

– View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson Immortalized – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.

– Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU. Walks of Life – Eternals unveils Marvel’s biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.

– Eternals unveils Marvel’s biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes. Gag Reel – Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.

