Alla fine, praticamente tutte le indiscrezioni (10 su 12) che avevamo pubblicato ieri in esclusiva si sono rivelate vere: oggi è stata annunciata la lineup della 75 esima edizione del Festival di Cannes e nonostante non ci sia alcuna opera di David Lynch ( lo stesso regista aveva smentito seccamente lo scoop di Variety ) sono tanti i grandi registi che calcheranno la Croisette in questa prima versione della kermesse post-pandemica che cerca di tornare alla totale normalità, con le date fissate per il 17/28 maggio.

Un Thierry Frémaux molto ottimista ha confermato le premiere mondiali di grandi film hollywoodiani come Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis di Baz Luhrmann e Three Thousand Years of Longing di George Miller, e la presenza in concorso di film di registi come Ruben Östlund, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Cristian Mungiu, i fratelli Dardenne. C’è un film italiano in concorso, Nostalgia di Mario Martone, ma c’è un po’ d’italia anche in Les Amandiers diretto da Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, ovviamente. Ci sarà poi la premiere di Esterno Notte di Marco Bellocchio. Dei titoli che avevamo fatto noi, mancano Fortress di Jessica Woodworth e L’immensità di Emanuele Crialese, la cui presenza era molto probabile fino a qualche tempo fa. E manca anche l’animazione Hollywoodiana: Variety a un certo punto aveva ipotizzato la presenza di Lightyear della Pixar, notizia poi smentita.

FESTIVAL DI CANNES 2022 – TUTTI I FILM

CONCORSO

“The Almond Tree,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (France)

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray (U.S.)

“Boy From Heaven,” Tarik Saleh (Sweden)

“Broker,” Kore-eda Hirokazu (Japan)

“Brother and Sister” OR “Frère et Sœur,” Arnaud Desplechin (France)

“Close,” Lucas Dhont (Belgium)

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg (Canada)

“Decision to Leave,” Park Chan-Wook (S. Korea)

“Eo” OR “Hi-Han,” Jerzy Skolimowski (Poland)

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi (Iran)

“Leila’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustaee (Iran)

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone (Italy)

“RMN,” Cristian Mungiu (Romania)

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt (U.S.)

“Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis (France)

“Tchaïkovski’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia)

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne (Belgium)

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund (Sweden)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“All the People I’ll Never Be” OR “Retour à Séoul,” Davy Chou (Cambodia)

“Beast,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell (U.S.)

“Burning Days,” Emin Alper (Turkey)

“Butterfly Vision,” Maksim Nakonechnyi (Ukraine)

“Corsage,” Marie Kruetzer (Austria)

“Domingo and the Mist,” Ariel Escalante Meza (Costa Rica)

“Joyland,” Saim Sadiq (Pakistan)

“Metronom,” Alexandru Belc (Romania)

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie (Japan)

“Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron (France)

“Sick of Myself,” Kristoffer Borgli

“The Silent Twins,” Agnieszka Smocynska (Poland)

“The Stranger,” Thomas M. Wright

“Volada Land,” Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland)

“The Worst” OR “Les Pires,” Lise Akora and Romane Gueret (France)

FUORI CONCORSO

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann (U.S.-Australia)

“Final Cut” OR “Z (Comme Z),” Michel Hazanvicius (France) — OPENER

“Mascarade,” Nicolas Bedos (France)

“November,” Cédric Jimenez (France)

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller (Australia)

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski (U.S.)

PROIEZIONI DI MEZZANOTTE

“Fumer Fait Tousser,” Quentin Dupieux (France)

“Hunt,” Lee Jung-Jae (S. Korea)

“Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen (U.S.)

PROIEZIONI SPECIALI

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen (India)

“The Natural History of Destruction,” Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” Ethan Coen (U.S.)

CANNES PREMIERE

“Dodo,” Panos H. Koutras (Greece)

“Irma Vep,” Olivier Assayas (France)

“Nightfall,” Marco Bellocchio (Italy)

“Nos Frangins,” Rachid Bouchareb (France)

