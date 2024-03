#GodzillaXKong was more fun than I expected. I was happy to see Kong get more respect. It was nice to see more monsters and less annoying humans. The battles were cool but corny, and the science got a little too nerdy. Felt like Christopher Nolan & WWE made a monster movie.😅👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/FQqE6FnyAK

— Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) March 26, 2024