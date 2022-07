In truth, the cast – from Chris to Zoe to Dave to Karen to Sean to Pom – all gave it everything they had & left it all out on the floor & I’m so very proud of them as I watch these initial cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking – the editing process – even more fun. https://t.co/Tqm5PQ2Pd5

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 5, 2022