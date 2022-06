Guardiani della Galassia 3: James Gunn mette in guardia i fan dalle truffe online

Okay this is disgusting. People should beware of companies like @Nine9dotCOM, ripping off people & taking advantage of their dreams. Once again, this casting call is bullshit: we finished shooting a month ago. https://t.co/zoKnJDvhlD pic.twitter.com/W9zUwJ9Uqz

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 31, 2022