Early wipe board sketch I did of the Laser Drill in #GotGVol2 in a meeting showing the clunky shape I wanted & how the laser bits moved through slots on the side – which became a concept & then the actual ship – one of my faves in the Guardians films. #gotg #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy pic.twitter.com/YlmNtrvBZu

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 30, 2021