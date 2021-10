I was on the set of SHOOTER when a cameraman was hit in the forehead with a blank and gushed blood everywhere.

I was on a set where a crew could easily have gotten hit by a train.

Filmmaking is very dangerous. And we need to care more about that. RIP #HalynaHutchins https://t.co/yuS2AzSHUN

— Dara Resnik (she/her) (@BadassMomWriter) October 22, 2021