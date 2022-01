BREAKING NEWS! WOW!! SOUND UP!

Four-time Oscar nominated writer/director @MichaelMann has written a prequel & sequel to his landmark film HEAT starring Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro and @valkilmer

The 1st ever – MICHAEL MANN NOVEL – written with @MegGardiner1 is out in August! pic.twitter.com/dVmkakkiUY

— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 19, 2022