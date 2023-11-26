La-La Land Records ha annunciato l’arrivo di una nuova edizione dell’iconica colonna sonora firmata da John Williams di Hook – Capitan Uncino (Hook), cult del 1991 diretto da Steven Spielberg con protagonisti Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, Maggie Smith e Bob Hoskins.
In questo nuovo set di 3 CD limitato a 5.000 copie saranno presenti anche delle tracce inedite.
Qua sotto trovate la cover con la tracklist ufficiale:
Score Presentation:
1. Hook Prologue (Extended Version) (1:33)
2. We Don’t Wanna Grow Up (Extended Version) (2:57)
3. Banning Back Home (Film Version) (3:21)
4. Wendy’s Entrance (2:12)
5. The Bedroom (1:08)
6. The Nursery Scene (1:40)
7. Saying Goodnight (0:57)
8. Hook Returns to Kensington (2:00)
9. Hook Is Back (2:09)
10. Forgotten How to Fly (0:56)
11. The Stories Are True (2:24)
12. The Arrival of Tink (3:33)
13. The Flight to Neverland (2:40)
14. Pirate Town and Presenting the Hook (5:09)
15. Hook’s Entrance (2:42)
16. Draw Your Sword! (2:14)
17. Peter’s Challenge (5:42)
18. From Mermaids to Lost Boys (Film Version) (4:26)
19. Enter Rufio (1:19)
20. The Lost Boy Chase (3:35)
21. Face of Pan (2:42)
22. Hook’s Epiphany (2:16)
23. Smee’s Plan (1:46)
24. Pick ‘Em Up (2:56)
25. Hook’s Lesson (3:08)
26. The Banquet (3:14)
27. The Never-Feast (Film Version) (4:41)
28. When You’re Alone (3:17)
29. Goodnight Neverland (1:45)
Disc 2:
1. Stop That Clock! (4:05)
2. Home Run and Follow That Shadow (5:24)
3. Peter Remembers (The Flying Sequence) (8:23)
4. You Are the Pan (Film Version) (1:26)
5. Tink Grows Up (2:21)
6. The Ultimate War (Film Version) (8:02)
7. Death of Rufio (4:23)
8. The Sword Fight and the End of Hook (7:07)
9. Farewell Neverland (10:18)
10. Hook End Credits and Exit Music (5:52)
Additional Music:
11. Hook Prologue (1:25)
12. Banning Back Home (Extended Version) (4:24)
13. From Mermaids to Lost Boys (4:26)
14. The Face of Pan (Choral Version) (2:43)
15. The Ultimate War (7:54)
Disc 3:
Songs, Alternates and Source Music:
1. We Don’t Wanna Grow Up (1:52)
2. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (1:10)
3. Childhood (3:54)
4. When You’re Alone – Moira’s Lullaby (0:46)
5. The Stories Are True (Alternate) (2:24)
6. The Arrival of Tink (Alternate) (3:35)
7. The Flight to Neverland (Alternate) (2:33)
8. Below – Pirate Sequence (4:58)
9. Hook’s Entrance (Alternate) (2:42)
10. The Lost Boy Chase (Alternate) (3:34)
11. The Never Song (2:04)
12. The Never-Band (1:20)
13. The Never-Feast (4:42)
14. When You’re Alone (Instrumental) (3:19)
15. Mothers (2:26)
16. Stick With Me (2:00)
17. Take Me Out to the Ball Game (2:18)
18. Remembering Childhood1 (1:06)
19. Believe (3:01)
20. Farewell Neverland (Short Version / Alternate) (6:54)
21. Hook Exit Music (Alternate) (1:48)
Bonus Tracks:
22. Pirate Sequence (Instrumental) (3:59)
23. Smee’s Concertina Medley (4:50)
24. Presenting the Hook (Vocal Version Segment) (1:38)
Cosa ne pensate? Diteci come sempre la vostra nei commenti qua sotto!
FONTE: FilmMusicReporter
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.