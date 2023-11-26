La-La Land Records ha annunciato l’arrivo di una nuova edizione dell’iconica colonna sonora firmata da John Williams di Hook – Capitan Uncino (Hook), cult del 1991 diretto da Steven Spielberg con protagonisti Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, Maggie Smith e Bob Hoskins.

In questo nuovo set di 3 CD limitato a 5.000 copie saranno presenti anche delle tracce inedite.

Qua sotto trovate la cover con la tracklist ufficiale:

Score Presentation:

1. Hook Prologue (Extended Version) (1:33)

2. We Don’t Wanna Grow Up (Extended Version) (2:57)

3. Banning Back Home (Film Version) (3:21)

4. Wendy’s Entrance (2:12)

5. The Bedroom (1:08)

6. The Nursery Scene (1:40)

7. Saying Goodnight (0:57)

8. Hook Returns to Kensington (2:00)

9. Hook Is Back (2:09)

10. Forgotten How to Fly (0:56)

11. The Stories Are True (2:24)

12. The Arrival of Tink (3:33)

13. The Flight to Neverland (2:40)

14. Pirate Town and Presenting the Hook (5:09)

15. Hook’s Entrance (2:42)

16. Draw Your Sword! (2:14)

17. Peter’s Challenge (5:42)

18. From Mermaids to Lost Boys (Film Version) (4:26)

19. Enter Rufio (1:19)

20. The Lost Boy Chase (3:35)

21. Face of Pan (2:42)

22. Hook’s Epiphany (2:16)

23. Smee’s Plan (1:46)

24. Pick ‘Em Up (2:56)

25. Hook’s Lesson (3:08)

26. The Banquet (3:14)

27. The Never-Feast (Film Version) (4:41)

28. When You’re Alone (3:17)

29. Goodnight Neverland (1:45)

Disc 2:

1. Stop That Clock! (4:05)

2. Home Run and Follow That Shadow (5:24)

3. Peter Remembers (The Flying Sequence) (8:23)

4. You Are the Pan (Film Version) (1:26)

5. Tink Grows Up (2:21)

6. The Ultimate War (Film Version) (8:02)

7. Death of Rufio (4:23)

8. The Sword Fight and the End of Hook (7:07)

9. Farewell Neverland (10:18)

10. Hook End Credits and Exit Music (5:52)

Additional Music:

11. Hook Prologue (1:25)

12. Banning Back Home (Extended Version) (4:24)

13. From Mermaids to Lost Boys (4:26)

14. The Face of Pan (Choral Version) (2:43)

15. The Ultimate War (7:54)

Disc 3:

Songs, Alternates and Source Music:

1. We Don’t Wanna Grow Up (1:52)

2. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (1:10)

3. Childhood (3:54)

4. When You’re Alone – Moira’s Lullaby (0:46)

5. The Stories Are True (Alternate) (2:24)

6. The Arrival of Tink (Alternate) (3:35)

7. The Flight to Neverland (Alternate) (2:33)

8. Below – Pirate Sequence (4:58)

9. Hook’s Entrance (Alternate) (2:42)

10. The Lost Boy Chase (Alternate) (3:34)

11. The Never Song (2:04)

12. The Never-Band (1:20)

13. The Never-Feast (4:42)

14. When You’re Alone (Instrumental) (3:19)

15. Mothers (2:26)

16. Stick With Me (2:00)

17. Take Me Out to the Ball Game (2:18)

18. Remembering Childhood1 (1:06)

19. Believe (3:01)

20. Farewell Neverland (Short Version / Alternate) (6:54)

21. Hook Exit Music (Alternate) (1:48)

Bonus Tracks:

22. Pirate Sequence (Instrumental) (3:59)

23. Smee’s Concertina Medley (4:50)

24. Presenting the Hook (Vocal Version Segment) (1:38)

FONTE: FilmMusicReporter

FONTE: FilmMusicReporter

