Hunger Games: la Ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente
di Francis Lawrence
15 novembre 2023 al cinema
Dal 13 febbraio negli Stati Uniti sarà disponibile l’edizione home video di Hunger Games: La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente.
Per l’occasione è approdata in rete la lista dei copiosi contenuti extra dell’edizione. Ve la riportiamo qua sotto:
4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson (Not Included on Digital)
- “Predator or Prey: Making The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” 8-Part Documentary (Not Included on Digital)
- Songbirds & Snakes (The Acting Ensemble)
- Pure as the Driven Snow (The Music of Lucy Gray Baird)
- A Palette of Tactics (On Location in Poland and Berlin)
- Humanity Undressed (Costume, Makeup & Hair)
- To the Victor Go the Spoils (Stunts & Weapons)
- Inner Sanctum (The Post-Production Process)
- Snow Lands on Top (Reflections)
- “The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
- A Letter to the Fans
- Theatrical Trailers (4K Only)
DVD Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
- Welcome Back to Panem
- The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- “The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
- A Letter to the Fans
Apple TV Special Features
- Finding a Different Sound: The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Welcome Back to Panem
- The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- “The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
- A Letter to the Fans
Amazon Blu-ray Exclusive Special Features
- Imagining a Retro Future: The Look of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Arc of a Tyrant: Creating Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Hunger Games: La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente è arrivato nei cinema il15 novembre.
