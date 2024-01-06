Dal 13 febbraio negli Stati Uniti sarà disponibile l’edizione home video di Hunger Games: La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente.

Per l’occasione è approdata in rete la lista dei copiosi contenuti extra dell’edizione. Ve la riportiamo qua sotto:

4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson (Not Included on Digital)
  • “Predator or Prey: Making The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” 8-Part Documentary (Not Included on Digital)
    • Songbirds & Snakes (The Acting Ensemble)
    • Pure as the Driven Snow (The Music of Lucy Gray Baird)
    • A Palette of Tactics (On Location in Poland and Berlin)
    • Humanity Undressed (Costume, Makeup & Hair)
    • To the Victor Go the Spoils (Stunts & Weapons)
    • Inner Sanctum (The Post-Production Process)
    • Snow Lands on Top (Reflections)
  • “The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
  • A Letter to the Fans
  • Theatrical Trailers (4K Only)

DVD Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
  • Welcome Back to Panem
  • The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • “The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
  • A Letter to the Fans 

Apple TV Special Features

  • Finding a Different Sound: The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • Welcome Back to Panem
  • The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • “The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
  • A Letter to the Fans 

Amazon Blu-ray Exclusive Special Features

  • Imagining a Retro Future: The Look of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  • The Arc of a Tyrant: Creating Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Hunger Games: La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente è arrivato nei cinema il15 novembre.

Seguiteci su TikTok!

FONTE: ComicBook.com

Classifiche consigliate

Temi trattati nell’articolo

#4k-uhd#home-video#the-hunger-games