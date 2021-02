I'm not going to link it, but what sort of a "debunking article" includes a sentence like this??? We have an excellent track record at @TheDisInsider.

Fans are far more likely to trust @derekcorneII's report with certainty than this wishy-washy, unclear writing. pic.twitter.com/jsYd1Pxhcp

— Preston Moore #BlackHistoryMonth (@prestoncmoore) February 23, 2021