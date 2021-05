I met Kevin as a very young man in New York City at a screening. “You’re my favorite actor,” I told him, “Along with Mr. Peter Falk.” He told me he took that as a very high compliment. Loved working with him on SUPER & can’t wait till we can work together again. https://t.co/iDvqPTDEN8

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 20, 2021