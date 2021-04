I don’t know if that list going around is real. I do know that Spielberg has said his favorite superhero movie is Guardians. I was in the editing room with @FredRaskin when I heard & I maybe kinda cried a little. I’m making movies because of Jaws & Raiders. https://t.co/RcekskqlhA

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2021