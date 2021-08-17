Dal 16 novembre negli Stati Uniti sarà disponibile l’edizione home video Dvd, Blu-ray e 4K UHD di, film Disney con Dwayne Johnson ed Emily Blunt approdato nelle sale il mese scorso.

Tra i vari contenuti segnalati ci saranno anche 16 minuti di scene eliminate che non hanno trovato spazio nel montaggio finale del progetto.

Ecco la lista dei contenuti extra:

Le scene eliminate:

In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson veste i panni di Frank Wolff, capitano di un battello fluviale, mentre Emily Blunt impersona la dottoressa Lily Houghton, una determinata esploratrice in una missione di ricerca. Il cast del film comprende anche Edgar Ramirez e Jack Whitehall, con Jesse Plemons e Paul Giamatti.

Siamo agli inizi del XX secolo. Da Londra, in Inghilterra, Lily parte per la foresta amazzonica e recluta Frank per guidarla lungo il corso del fiume con La Quila, la sua barca diroccata ma affascinante. Lily è determinata a scoprire un antico albero con straordinarie capacità curative, in grado di cambiare il futuro della medicina. Durante questa epica ricerca, l’improbabile duo incontra innumerevoli pericoli e forze soprannaturali, nascosti nell’ingannevole bellezza della rigogliosa foresta pluviale. Ma quando vengono svelati i segreti dell’albero perduto, la posta in gioco per Lily e Frank diventa sempre più alta e il loro destino e quello dell’umanità sono appesi a un filo.