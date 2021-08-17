- LEGGI ANCHE – Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson discuterà con la Disney di un possibile sequel nei prossimi giorni
Tra i vari contenuti segnalati ci saranno anche 16 minuti di scene eliminate che non hanno trovato spazio nel montaggio finale del progetto.
Ecco la lista dei contenuti extra:
Le scene eliminate:
- MacGregor Drives The Boat: 00:58
- MacGregor Water Skis: 01:31
- Joachim And Nilo On The Dock: 02:39
- Frank Talks To Proxima & Lily’s Nightmares: 01:20
- Sub Gets Stuck: 01:31
- Proxima Surprises MacGregor: 01:36
- Frank Gets The Cold Shoulder: 02:01
- Trader Sam And Lily Walk In The Jungle: 00:45
- MacGregor And Trader Sam Say Goodbye: 00:56
- Frank Makes Tea For Lily: 01:50
- Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – Climb aboard a ramshackle tramp steamer (or your own couch) to learn fun facts, discover Easter eggs and catch some pop-up trivia throughout the movie.
- It’s A Jungle Out There: Making Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and crew discuss the importance of the film’s elements, from casting to makeup to the use of an ancient indigenous language, in creating the world that honors one of Disneyland’s most beloved rides.
- Dwayne And Emily: Undoubtedly Funny – Go on-set with the two stars, whose new-found friendship helped them project a natural onscreen chemistry. Although their characters challenge each other throughout the film, the actors make each other laugh. A lot!
- Creating The Amazon – Explore the cinematic artistry involved in creating the world of Jungle Cruise, including how Frank’s boat coursed “dangerous” water in a tank in Atlanta, how a town was built in Kauai, and how a ferocious jaguar came to life, among other amazing effects.
- Once A Skip, Always A Skip – Join a panel of “Skippers” at the Disneyland Resort as they reminisce about the rewards, challenges and surprises they’ve experienced while helming the world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction, and hear their advice to aspiring skippers everywhere!
- Outtakes – Step behind the scenes of the production to catch the cast in a series of flubs, falls, foibles — and a whole lot of laughter.
In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson veste i panni di Frank Wolff, capitano di un battello fluviale, mentre Emily Blunt impersona la dottoressa Lily Houghton, una determinata esploratrice in una missione di ricerca. Il cast del film comprende anche Edgar Ramirez e Jack Whitehall, con Jesse Plemons e Paul Giamatti.
Siamo agli inizi del XX secolo. Da Londra, in Inghilterra, Lily parte per la foresta amazzonica e recluta Frank per guidarla lungo il corso del fiume con La Quila, la sua barca diroccata ma affascinante. Lily è determinata a scoprire un antico albero con straordinarie capacità curative, in grado di cambiare il futuro della medicina. Durante questa epica ricerca, l’improbabile duo incontra innumerevoli pericoli e forze soprannaturali, nascosti nell’ingannevole bellezza della rigogliosa foresta pluviale. Ma quando vengono svelati i segreti dell’albero perduto, la posta in gioco per Lily e Frank diventa sempre più alta e il loro destino e quello dell’umanità sono appesi a un filo.
Il progetto diretto da Jaume Collet-Serra è basato su una sceneggiatura di J.D. Payne e Patrick McKay (Star Trek Beyond), basata a sua volta su uno script di John Requa e Glenn Ficarra (Focus, Crazy, Stupid, Love).
Il film d’avventura è ispirato all’omonima storica attrazione di Disneyland, in California.
FONTE: Collider
