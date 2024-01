«I can't really talk about the movie but – Johnny is an incredible man, he's a wonderful man, a wonderful artist, a wonderful director, I have to say.»

-RICCARDO SCAMARCIO to @AMFMMagazine #MODI #JohnnyDepp @in2_film pic.twitter.com/KC1KsPQdRf

— IFOD (@ifod_net) January 3, 2024