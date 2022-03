Morbius is just as disjointed and boring as you expected it to be.

Clearly butchered in an edit by a studio who had no clue what they wanted to do with it – not that there's a good film trapped in there.

Mid credits are a joke but stick around if you like rolling your eyes pic.twitter.com/XxDvgYYWPF

— Cameron Howe 🇺🇦 (@CamzoOG) March 24, 2022