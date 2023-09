NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU is fun, fun, FUN. It is also smart and with great moments, staged in a classic, solid way. It avoids the pitfalls and maximizes its resources. I couldn't think of a more perfect movie for your weekend. Fulfills all the promise of SPONTANEOUS. pic.twitter.com/PNzsn2dyUa

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 23, 2023