Nope: ecco le prime reazioni della stampa al nuovo film di Jordan Peele

NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles.

Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up. pic.twitter.com/dGKwbXg0WF

— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 19, 2022