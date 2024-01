Farewell Sweet Prince👑.

Thank U For One Of The

Greatest,Happiest,Most

Fun Experiences Of My Life.

Without U,I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man.Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM Ppl🩵.

Script,Actors,Etc,NEEDED U DEAR❤️

NORMAN JEWISON

LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK

— Cher (@cher) January 22, 2024