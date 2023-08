I’m warning you now, please don’t make me blowup the GIANT SCREEN, no. Have me set up the Sound System that sets off every Car Alarm in the Neighborhood with its Shockwave…no.

Don’t make me get Extra Pizza for the Police when they arrive…please no..;)#RebelMooninTheaters pic.twitter.com/UBtFsCrXp1

— Clay Staub (@Clay_Staub) August 23, 2023