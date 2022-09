Scooby-Doo: James Gunn torna a parlare della mancata versione PG-13

The first Scooby-Doo was originally intended (by me, the producers & the director, Raja Gosnell) to be PG-13, but we never got a PG-13 rating. The first rating from the MPAA was R, & then a bunch of stuff was changed, & that cut ended up being rated PG. https://t.co/sfZO79kErK

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 20, 2022