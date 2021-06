Director David F. Sandberg gives an update on SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS.

“So far so good. we have been filming for about two weeks. Feels very good how costumes and scenery have become so far. There will be more action in this one as well, which will be interesting” pic.twitter.com/Zj6qhTjjn3

— Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) June 6, 2021