Onto Spider-Man 2099 art. Unlike other Spideys, Miguel O'Hara wasn’t bitten by a radioactive bug and doesn't have Spidey Sense. But with advanced tech and his own prowess, he's got super strength! wall-climbing claws! a giant laser web! a flying wing-suit!! #AnnecyFestival

— Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 13, 2022