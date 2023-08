I own the tattoo idea 100%

It was my choice. Original idea is it would say “Blessed” and not “Damaged”

Now having said that — I regret that decision. It created acrimony and division.

Not every idea is a good idea.

And I’ll just be in the corner here while the internet… https://t.co/8no7KQy1Oe

— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 16, 2023