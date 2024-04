Before this, when he signed the shirt, he mentioned how the vibes of the new movie are based on For All Seasons & All-Star, but the story is “totally its own thing”

Also, nicest guy in the world! Absolutely huge, great hand shake, also punched me in the chest 😂😂 https://t.co/Kq3mJBzpjk

— David Thompson (@daavidthompson) April 7, 2024