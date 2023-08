#TheFlashMovie made its way to #Max over the weekend with 1.1M US households watching over the first three days. This is slightly lower than #BlackAdam's first three days on Max where 1.2M US households tuned in. #SambaTVInsights #TheFlash #DC #DCComics #DCU pic.twitter.com/M50qKYKnjT

— Samba TV (@samba_tv) August 29, 2023