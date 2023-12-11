In attesa delle nomination ai Golden Globe Awards che si terranno oggi, domenica sono stati assegnati altri due premi della critica americana: quelli della Los Angeles Film Critics Association e quelli della Boston Society of Film Critics.

Nel caso dei critici di Los Angeles, sono stati comunicati sia i vincitori che i secondi classificati in ogni categoria: il miglior film è The Zone of Interest di Jonathan Glazer, con Oppenheimer al secondo posto. Il miglior regista è Glazer, con Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere creature) secondo.

Il premio per la migliore interpretazione è andato a due donne: Sandra Hüller (per The Zone of Interest e Anatomia di una caduta) ed Emma Stone (Povere creature). Secondi classificati Andrew Scott (Estranei) e Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Ecco tutti i vincitori:

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2023: i vincitori

Best Picture: “The Zone of Interest”

Runner-Up: “Oppenheimer”

Best Director: Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Runner-Up: Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Leading Performances: Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall" and "The Zone of Interest," Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Runners-Up: Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers,” Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Supporting Performances: Rachel McAdams, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Runners-Up: Ryan Gosling, “Barbie,” Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Screenplay: Andrew Haigh, "All of Us Strangers"

Runner-Up: Samy Burch, “May December”

Best Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, "Poor Things"

Runner-Up: Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon”and “Barbie”

Best Editing: Laurent Sénéchal, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Runner-Up: Jonathan Alberts, “All of Us Strangers”

Best Production Design: Winner: Sarah Greenwood, "Barbie"

Runner-Up: Shona Heath and James Price, “Poor Things”

Best Music/Score: Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"

Runner-Up: Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

Best Foreign Language Film: "Anatomy of a Fall"

Runner-Up: “Totem”

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: "Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros"

Runner-Up: “The Eternal Memory”

Best Animation: "The Boy and the Heron"

Runner-Up: “Robot Dreams”

New Generation: Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Per quanto riguarda la critica di Boston, il vincitore è Lezioni di vita – The Holdovers, con Paul Giamatti come migliore attore. Ma anche qui, Jonathan Glazer vince il premio come miglior regista per The Zone of Interest, mentre Lily Gladstone è la migliore attrice per Killers of the Flower Moon.

Ecco i vincitori:

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2023: i vincitori

Best Film – “The Holdovers”

– “The Holdovers” Best Actor – Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

– Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” Best Actress – Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Best Supporting Actor – Ryan Gosling, “Barbie“

– Ryan Gosling, “Barbie“ Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

– Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” Best Director – Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

– Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest” Best Original Screenplay – David Hemingson, “The Holdovers”

– David Hemingson, “The Holdovers” Best Adapted Screenplay – Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

– Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest” Best Cinematography – Jonathan Ricquebourg, “The Taste of Things”

– Jonathan Ricquebourg, “The Taste of Things” Best Documentary (awarded in memory of Lucia Small) – “Geographies of Solitude”

– “Geographies of Solitude” Best Animated Film – “The Boy and the Heron”

– “The Boy and the Heron” Best Film Editing (awarded in memory of Karen Schmeer) – Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Best New Filmmaker (awarded in memory of David Brudnoy) – Celine Song, “Past Lives”

– Celine Song, “Past Lives” Best Ensemble Cast – “Oppenheimer”

– “Oppenheimer” Best Original Score – Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Best Non-English Language Film – “The Zone of Interest”

– “The Zone of Interest”

