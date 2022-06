#ThorLoveAndThunder is the funniest film in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as is the cast delivering them.

Christian Bale, obviously, is also terrifying as #Gorr

BUT, the plot felt flat and stakeless. Not sure if that's a #Thor problem or an MCU-without-a-big-bad problem. pic.twitter.com/G6XP9EyL0Y

— Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) June 24, 2022