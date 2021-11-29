LEGGI ANCHE – Edgar Wright ha rifiutato la regia del remake di Un Lupo Mannaro Americano a Londra, ecco perché

, cult di John Landis degli anni ’80, sta per arrivare in una nuova versione 4K con un box in edizione limitata in esclusiva per Zavvi.

Ecco l’immagine del box con la lista del suo contenuto:

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original camera negative

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-rayTM presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis

Audio commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne

Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf, a feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, featuring interviews with John Landis, David Naughton, Joe Dante and more

An American Filmmaker in London, an interview with John Landis in which he reflects on British cinema and his time working in Britain

I Think He’s a Jew: The Werewolf’s Secret, a video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira (Elstree 1976) about how Landis’ film explores Jewish identity

The Werewolf’s Call, Corin Hardy, director of The Hallow and The Nun, chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis’ film

Wares of the Wolf, a featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of Prop Store look at some of the original costumes and special effects artefacts from the film

Beware the Moon, Paul Davis’ acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis’ film which boasts extensive cast and crew interviews

An American Werewolf in Bob’s Basement and Causing a Disturbance: Piccadilly Revisited, two 2008 featurettes filmed by Paul Davis

Making An American Werewolf in London, a short archival featurette on the film’s production

An Interview with John Landis, a lengthy archival interview with the director about the film

Make-up Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London, the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film

I Walked with a Werewolf, an archival interview with Rick Baker about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films

Casting of the Hand, archival footage from Rick Baker’s workshop showing the casting of David Naughton’s hand

Outtakes

Storyboards featurette

Original trailer and teaser plus TV and radio spots

Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters and other ephemera

Double-sided fold-out poster

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Limited edition 60-page, perfect-bound book featuring new writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward, archival articles and original reviews

Qua sotto trovate la sinossi ufficiale del film:

Due studenti americani in vacanza nella brughiera inglese sono attaccati da un mostro: uno muore, l’altro viene morso ed inizia per lui un incubo senza fine. Uno dei migliori film di John Landis, che mescola allegramente e sapientemente orrore e ironia, paura e buffoneria.