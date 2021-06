They’re literally trying to erase the movies and characters we love right in from of our eyes. Why tf are Keaton and Reeve here instead of our CURRENT Batman and superman????(Yes it’s just a billboard but it’s a symptom of a larger issue) pic.twitter.com/llqB8wXfLl

— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theSNYDERVERSE) June 20, 2021